Durban City to rest regulars for Lions tie

Image: Darren Stewart
Durban City coach Simo Dladla insists their priority remains in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) and will use the Nedbank Cup last-32 match against Lerumo Lions at Olympia Park on Saturday (3pm) to give players who were not getting game time an opportunity to play.
Durban are at the summit of the MFC table, leading second-placed JDR Stars by a single point. Dladla said he learnt his lessons in the 2021 season when he was with Richards Bay in the second-tier league. He said they were leading the title chase but lost focus by exerting themselves during the Nedbank Cup and paid the price at the end when they failed to earn a promotion.
“We are focusing on the league. We need all our players [for the mission to win the league],” Dladla told the media.
“I remember in the past three or four seasons when we led the Championship when I was at Richards Bay. We played against Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United and got tired, and ended up losing the league title.
“We are also very aware of that because experience teaches us to do things differently to get results, so we will try to balance the equation and prioritise the league.”
Dladla urged the players who will get an opportunity to play to use this match to raise their hands and show they deserve to be selected in league games.
“This is a good opportunity for the guys that would not have any minutes to get in and condition themselves to be ready for the league matches,” he said.
“We are currently leading in the MFC league and we are very consistent with our line-up and not every player had the chance to to play.
“Even during this transfer period, we have added few players, so this comes in handy because it will give us more time to introduce new players to the team.
“And also to give players who didn't have a chance to play some minutes. We are going to rest the regulars and also give other players a chance. So, this is an opportunity we are looking forward to and I hope the players are looking forward to the opportunity as well without pressure.”
