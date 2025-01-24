However, the league decided to cancel all the games involving Thwihli Thwahla, citing the KZN side's failure to provide them a joint letter of comfort (with curator), as a reason for the suspension of all their games.
Bucs switch to Bay after Royal debacle
Riveiro says he would have preferred to play league game
Image: Lee Warren
Highlighting they'd have loved to fight for three points against Royal AM, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has narrated why they don't want to make a lot of fuss about the cancellation of their game against the troubled KwaZulu-Natal side.
“Not really [that the cancellation of their game against Royal was a blessing in disguise]. It's a permanent adaptation to circumstances of our job and this is one more...we don't complain about it. We were prepared to travel to Durban and stay there for the rest of the week, having a good camp, preparing for these two games but we couldn't, unfortunately,'' Riveiro told a press conference in Sandton on Thursday.
Pirates' focus had to immediately switch to their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“We would have liked to play the game today [Thursday] and fight for those three points, trust me. Now we have to switch our minds and understand that we're playing a final. If you want to win the Nedbank Cup, you have to play finals every day from the first game,'' Riveiro said.
Pirates were scheduled to face Royal, who are under Sars' curatorship because their president, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, allegedly owes the national tax regulator R40m, in the league at Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday.
However, the league decided to cancel all the games involving Thwihli Thwahla, citing the KZN side's failure to provide them a joint letter of comfort (with curator), as a reason for the suspension of all their games.
According to PSL's statement, on January 17, Royal promised to furnish the league with a joint letter of comfort that would have assured the league that the issues that led to the club failing to pay December salaries on time, before failing to honour their away league game to Chippa United on January 11, were resolved.
The PSL said the letter never arrived, hence they cancelled all Royal's games. The PSL executive committee meets today (11am) to afford Royal, under curatorship, a chance to make representation.
Meanwhile, Riveiro expects Bay to be a tough nut to crack, relishing the opportunity to defend the Nedbank Cup after winning it back-to-back in the past two seasons.
“Bay are a difficult team but at the same time, we are happy to start our time in the Nedbank Cup. We have nice memories of this competition in the last two seasons. We have a difficult task ahead of us to defend the title one more time ... but it's something nice,'' Riveiro said.
First Round Fixtures
Friday: Callies v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7pm).
Saturday: Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); Venda v Spurs, Thohoyandou (3pm); Umvoti v Baroka, Harry Gwala (3pm); Lerumo v Durban, Olympia Park (3pm); Sundowns v G Stars, Loftus Versfeld (6pm).
Sunday: Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Bees, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chiefs v Agents, FNB (6pm)
