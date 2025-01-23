Bilankulu unfazed by facing ex-mentor in Ke Yona

Golden Arrows co-coach Musa Bilankulu is unfazed coming up against his former mentor Mabhuti Khenyeza when they host Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, on Saturday at 3pm.
Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa last month to assist Thabo September and will face his former team for the first time on Saturday.
Bilankulu, who was assistant to Khenyeza, said they will have to focus on what they can do and not worry about facing their former coach.
“I think at Golden Arrows, we will focus on what we have to do on the day. The boys are looking forward to the cup because this is the only silverware that we have to fight for other than the league,” Bilankulu told the media during the press conference in Durban yesterday.
“So, we will play our way when we have the ball and we have to fight when we don't have the ball. We have to play to go through to the next round.”
Bilankulu doesn't think it will work to Chippa's advantage to have someone who knows Arrows very well.
“We have to focus on ourselves. Chippa changing the coaching personnel can work to their advantage or disadvantage. We have to take the weaknesses and strong points into the game,” he said.
“I believe that they are still trying to find their feet. When I watched their game against Marumo Gallants, they tried to change the formation and the personnel.
“So, we have to see what they will come up with, knowing that if it is a cup game sometimes the teams try to rotate the squad to see other combinations.
“We believe that what we have seen against Gallants is what they will build on going forward. So, we have to take the weaknesses in their attacking play and their defensive play.”
Bilankulu also feels playing at home will give them an advantage as they look to progress to the next round.
“We are used to the weather and the stadium [located 52km west of Durban]. We have to take that and use it to our advantage and our supporters have been coming in numbers to motivate the boys.”
SowetanLIVE
Bilankulu unfazed by facing ex-mentor in Ke Yona
'Coaching personnel won't work to Chippa's advantage'
Image: Darren Stewart
Golden Arrows co-coach Musa Bilankulu is unfazed coming up against his former mentor Mabhuti Khenyeza when they host Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, on Saturday at 3pm.
Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa last month to assist Thabo September and will face his former team for the first time on Saturday.
Bilankulu, who was assistant to Khenyeza, said they will have to focus on what they can do and not worry about facing their former coach.
“I think at Golden Arrows, we will focus on what we have to do on the day. The boys are looking forward to the cup because this is the only silverware that we have to fight for other than the league,” Bilankulu told the media during the press conference in Durban yesterday.
“So, we will play our way when we have the ball and we have to fight when we don't have the ball. We have to play to go through to the next round.”
Bilankulu doesn't think it will work to Chippa's advantage to have someone who knows Arrows very well.
“We have to focus on ourselves. Chippa changing the coaching personnel can work to their advantage or disadvantage. We have to take the weaknesses and strong points into the game,” he said.
“I believe that they are still trying to find their feet. When I watched their game against Marumo Gallants, they tried to change the formation and the personnel.
“So, we have to see what they will come up with, knowing that if it is a cup game sometimes the teams try to rotate the squad to see other combinations.
“We believe that what we have seen against Gallants is what they will build on going forward. So, we have to take the weaknesses in their attacking play and their defensive play.”
Bilankulu also feels playing at home will give them an advantage as they look to progress to the next round.
“We are used to the weather and the stadium [located 52km west of Durban]. We have to take that and use it to our advantage and our supporters have been coming in numbers to motivate the boys.”
SowetanLIVE
Emotions were high at halftime, I had to block that – Cardoso after Downs' win over Magesi
PSL cans Thursday's Royal AM game against Pirates, suspends all their matches
Jordaan faces rebellion before Safa NEC meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos