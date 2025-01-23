Richards Bay caretaker coach Ronnie Gabriel has asserted that they were not intimidated by Orlando Pirates, feeling they can beat the Buccaneers once again.
Bay host Pirates in the first round of the Nedbank Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Before that, the Sea Robbers face fellow KZN side, troubled Royal AM, in the league at Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday (7.30pm).
Last season, Bay knocked Pirates out of the Carling Knockout in the quarterfinals, beating them 5-4 on penalties after the game had finished goalless in November 2023. In the same season, Natal Rich Boyz went on to stun the Buccaneers 1-0 in the first round of the league at Orlando Stadium last May.
Gabriel draws confidence from their previous meetings with Pirates.
“We know that Pirates are a team on the up and they are in good form. However, if you look at our previous games against them, we always give them a good competitive fixture. We always give them something to think about,'' Gabriel told a press conference at Park Square in Umhlanga yesterday.
“Last year we went to Orlando and we beat them there on their home ground. So, we fancy our chances going into this fixture. We are not intimidated by the opposition as much as we respect them... we believe that we have a squad capable of handling Pirates on the day.”
Bay bank on history to beat Pirates again in cup
Last season Rich Boyz beat Bucs in Carling KO and in league
Appoint Gabriel as permanent Bay coach, says Bay skipper Mcineka
Gabriel painted a picture that his troops were up for the tasks, revealing they were planning to unleash a few youngsters alongside recruit Mxolisi Macuphu, who joined a few days ago after getting his clearance from Royal.
“The group is galvanised and looking ready for this fixture. This game also allows us to draw blood in new players to come in and have a chance to showcase their talent... as we know this cup is a cup of opportunities. We are confident going into the fixture,'' the Bay interim coach stated.
“We haven't yet decided on the starting XI but it'll be an ideal opportunity for us to bring in a few youngsters into the team. We've signed Macuphu from Royal and he trained with the team for two days. He's looking good and we're still monitoring him, so hopefully we can get him ready and maybe have a few minutes.''
