Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has attributed Babina Noko's resurgence in recent seasons to good leadership, praising the club's chairman Simon Malajti and his CEO brother Jonas for not pressurising the coaches.
Sekhukhune have already emerged as one of the early season surprise packages, winning seven of their 13 league fixtures with four defeats and two draws to occupy the fourth spot. Before losing to Kaizer Chiefs in their last outing in Durban on Sunday, Babina Noko had gone five league games without a loss, winning four and drawing one.
"We are a club that's under good management. I must say that the chairman, Mr Simon Malatji, and the CEO, ntate Jonas Malatji, are the people that have been driving this business and it's looking good, that's why we are doing well,'' Seema said.
"The structure is there and the mandate is clear...there's no pressure for the coaches, we know that we must try to build the team. There are teams that have been here [in the Betway Premiership] longer than us and when you check where they've been in the past three seasons, you are realise that we're slowly getting there because of good leadership behind the team."
Seema credits Sekhukhune bosses for club's resurgence
Coach wants to improve from last season's fourth spot
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Seema remains 'humble' despite Sekhukhune's form
Seema emphasised that there's still a lot of games to collect points, aiming to improve their fourth finish of last season without putting themselves under pressure. "We will continue to fight, there's still a lot of games to be played ... we have not even reached the halfway mark of the season,'' the Sekhukhune coach said.
"Our aim is to improve each and every season like we've been doing since day one...we only have four years in this league and each year we've improved our position. We will see how far we can go but our focus is on improving our last season's position. We won't put ourselves under pressure. The scheduling of February is going to be very challenging."
Sekhukhune's league positions in the three seasons they've been in the Premiership
2021/2022: 11th
2022/23: 7th
2023/24: 4th
* They are fourth in the current campaign
SowetanLIVE
