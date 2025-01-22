PSL cans Thursday's Royal AM game against Pirates, suspends all their matches

More drama as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were forced to cancel the Betway Premiership match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates scheduled to take place at Harry Gwala Stadium ton Thursday.
The league confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the match – which was always in doubt – will no longer take place on Thursday and all Royal's upcoming matches have been suspended until further notice.
The decision was made following a number of discussions within the PSL executive committee (ExCo) regarding Royal's ability to meet its commitment. This is after the PSL confirmed Royal failed to provide guarantees they'd be able to meet their fixture commitments under the current curatorship.
"On January 9 2025, Royal AM informed the league it could not meet its commitments in respect of its match against Chippa United on January 11 due to difficulties arising from the appointment of a curator," the statement read.
"The ExCo has since convened three separate meetings to establish whether the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion. On January 17 ,ExCo was assured that a joint letter of comfort (from club management and the curator) would be provided confirming that the issues that had arisen had been resolved.
"No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming and ExCo has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL fixture 106, Royal AM v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium, and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures (Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup) until further notice.
"The ExCo will meet on Friday January 24 at 11am to allow Royal AM (under curatorship) to make representations regarding this matter."
The latest developments has put the league in more disrepute as it disrupts the schedule and leaves other clubs uncertain about their upcoming matches against Royal.
