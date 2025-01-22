Hunt laments lack of support for Nurkovic

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned the lack of support up front for the already “unfit” striker Samir Nurković, saying the shortage of attacking options forces him to play the Serb until he's fit.
Tashreeq Morris' imminent move to Kaizer Chiefs combined with Bradley Grobler's injury and Abubeker Nasir's “absence without leave” have left SuperSport very thin in attack, forcing Hunt to persist with Nurkovic, who's been struggling with fitness.
“He [Nurkovic] needs support and we don't have it at the moment [as they are thin in the attack]...so jah and he's struggling with bruised ribs. So, we will play him until he is fit... we do need bodies there [upfront],'' Hunt said.
The Matsatsantsa mentor admitted Morris' switch to Chiefs was a blow albeit he understands why the player accepted the move as it's going to “financially benefit him”. Hunt also confirmed that Christian Saile was joining them from the opposite direction, also revealing Nasir had gone Awol.
“He [Morris] just came in two months ago. He's done well for us, so obviously it's a blow but it was a great opportunity for him and financially it can help him, so it's a no-brainer for the boy [to join Chiefs]. What can I do? Jah Saile is coming,'' Hunt stated.
“I don't know [where Nasir is; he joined the side on loan from crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last October]. I haven't seen him for two weeks, so I don't know where he is.”
Hunt also revealed they were looking at options to reinforce their squad this transfer window, slamming shut on January 28 with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Grobler sidelined by injuries while Ime Okon is trialing at Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.
“We are trying to reinforce... Ime is away, Tyson [Hlatshwayo] and Bradley are injured, so we need those types of players but we rely on our youth and our youth is important to us but they have to learn very quickly,'' Hunt said.
Matsatsantsa have won two of their last five league fixtures with two back-to-back defeats in their previous two fixtures and a draw. Hunt has chalked up their poor form of late to bluntness upfront, suggesting they have been playing well though people don't care about that.
“We create a lot of chances but we don't score. People, the supporters and media, don't care about the performance... they don't see the performance but they want to see the results.''
Hunt laments lack of support for Nurkovic
Morris' departure, Nasir and Grobler absence add to SuperSport woes
