Fixtures
Tonight: Magesi v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm).
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm): Royal v Pirates, Harry Gwala (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup fixtures
Friday: Callies v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7pm).
Saturday: Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); Venda v Spurs, Thohoyandou (3pm); Umvoti v Baroka, Harry Gwala (3pm); Lerumo v Durban, Olympia Park (3pm); Sundowns v G Stars, Loftus Versfeld (6pm).
Sunday: Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Bees, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chiefs v Agents, FNB (6pm)
SowetanLIVE
Downs aim to stretch lead
Defender Morena calls for ruthlessness against Magesi
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Fresh from booking a place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, Mamelodi Sundowns want to solidify their top position in the Betway Premiership with a victory away to struggling Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
With second-placed Orlando Pirates three points behind them after 11 matches, a win for Sundowns will see them extend their lead to six points.
Pirates will only be in action tomorrow against troubled Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm) and this is an opportunity for Sundowns to extend their lead and put pressure on their chasers.
Utility player Thapelo Morena emphasised the importance of widening the gap, saying Masandawana would be making it difficult for the chasing pack if they keep winning. “I think the mentality is going to be the same. The hunger is going to be the same because it's different in the PSL,” he said.
“We played against Magesi in the final and we did not have a good result, so we are going to take it up a notch. We want to fix our record in the league, and we know that the number two [ Pirates] are three points behind us. We need to try to level up and open the gap.
“If we continue winning, we know it's going to be difficult for other teams to catch up. And also, when you win and the other team wins, it's good because it pushes us because we are preparing for the Champions League also.”
SowetanLIVE
