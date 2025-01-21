Soccer

Basie disappointed after Lions concede late against Baroka

Bakgaga equalised at the death

21 January 2025 - 07:25
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Hendry Basie, coach of Hungry Lions
Hendry Basie, coach of Hungry Lions
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA / BACKPAGEPIX

Hungry Lions coach Hendry Basie was left disappointed after his side conceded right at the death to draw 1-1 with Baroka in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the weekend at Global Stadium.

The result saw Lions remain 11th on the log table with 20 points, 10 ahead of bottom side Leruma United. Basie said the result felt like a defeat after coming close to winning the match.

“I mean, they scored in the last minute ... after they scored the ball went to the centre and after two touches the referee blew the final whistle, we should have come with all the three points,” Basie lamented

“But it is football, sometimes you feel like you should have got everything but then it doesn't happen like that, you must accept and move on.”

Basie also believes they should have managed the game well towards the end and felt they lost concentration in the critical stages of the match.

“We should have dealt with that goal better, but what can you say? I think it was a learning curve. Sometimes it is hard learning but let us not forget that sometimes you can win at the last minute and lose at the last minute. Luck was not on our side,” he said.

“At least we have two home games now and we can work a little bit harder on these and see how far we can go.”

 “It is not a good thing to draw at home if the ambition is to challenge for the league
Baroka coach Joel Masutha

Meanwhile, Baroka coach Joel Masutha was also not happy with the result as he feels they should be winning their home matches if they are to challenge for promotion. “It is not a good thing to draw at home if the ambition is to challenge for the league,” Masutha said.

“We would have loved to have at least added three points because we have to narrow the gap between us and the top teams as quickly as possible. Now we have to hope that the other teams, for us to catch up with them, must not win two games and we win them.

“It's a bittersweet feeling because we scored in injury time where it looked like we had lost the match, but at the same time I'm disappointed that we didn't capitalise on the opportunities we created.”

Results

Milford 1-0 Venda; Upington 2-2 Spurs; Leopards 1-0 Orbit; JDR 2-1 Leruma; Callies 3-1 Kruger; Baroka 1-1 Lions; Highbury 2-0 University of PTA; Casric 1-0 Durban.

