Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench for Tebogo Potsane in the 59th minute to score the winner 27 minutes later at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Sekhukhune were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute in a game where Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was watching from the stands owing to the red card he received against Arrows, leaving Youssef to manage the dugout.
“Congratulations to our fans. I hope they forgive us for losing the last game [against Arrows]. They [their fans] have to know that we need them when we are in critical situations more than when we are in good situations. They have to be sure that we're in the right direction but we just need patience,'' Ben Youssef said.
Ben Youssef also lauded the impact of their youngsters against Sekhukhune. Wandile Dube, 20, alongside 23-year-old Samkelo Zwane, who went on to win the man of the match accolade, started the game, while 19-year-old Vilakazi came off the bench.
“To be honest with you, our young players did very well...they performed very well. The problem with our young players is that there is a lot of pressure from outside,'' the Amakhosi assistant coach said.
“When you are at a big team like Chiefs, you can't be protected and you have to perform everyday, so we try to protect them by starting them off the bench. In this game, Vilakazi was the best player because he scored and he also defended very well. He gave us three points and that gives us confidence to prepare for the cup game [against Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents at FNB Stadium on Sunday in the first round of the Nedbank Cup].”
SowetanLIVE
We need our fans more when we're in critical situations than good ones – Ben Youssef
Chiefs assistant coach asks for patience
Image: File Photo via Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has reminded their supporters that the club needs them more in difficult moments than in good moments, hoping the Amakhosi faithful will forgive them for losing to Golden Arrows seven days earlier after Sunday's 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.
Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench for Tebogo Potsane in the 59th minute to score the winner 27 minutes later at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Sekhukhune were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute in a game where Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was watching from the stands owing to the red card he received against Arrows, leaving Youssef to manage the dugout.
“Congratulations to our fans. I hope they forgive us for losing the last game [against Arrows]. They [their fans] have to know that we need them when we are in critical situations more than when we are in good situations. They have to be sure that we're in the right direction but we just need patience,'' Ben Youssef said.
Ben Youssef also lauded the impact of their youngsters against Sekhukhune. Wandile Dube, 20, alongside 23-year-old Samkelo Zwane, who went on to win the man of the match accolade, started the game, while 19-year-old Vilakazi came off the bench.
“To be honest with you, our young players did very well...they performed very well. The problem with our young players is that there is a lot of pressure from outside,'' the Amakhosi assistant coach said.
“When you are at a big team like Chiefs, you can't be protected and you have to perform everyday, so we try to protect them by starting them off the bench. In this game, Vilakazi was the best player because he scored and he also defended very well. He gave us three points and that gives us confidence to prepare for the cup game [against Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents at FNB Stadium on Sunday in the first round of the Nedbank Cup].”
SowetanLIVE
Galaxy plot points haul from five home matches
Downs qualify for CAF quarters after AS FAR draw
Vilakazi the hero as Chiefs end Sekhukhune's impressive run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos