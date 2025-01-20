Soccer

Galaxy plot points haul from five home matches

We want to soar into top eight – coach Beganovic

20 January 2025
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
With five successive Betway Premiership home fixtures in February, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has set a target of collecting points in all the matches.

In February, The Rockets will be visited by Cape Town City, Polokwane City, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch. And Beganovic sees this as an opportunity to collect as many points as possible and move into the top eight.

"We started badly in the first five games from which we got one point. But after that, we played much better and then we started to collect points," Beganovic explained to the media following their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday.

"But in February, we have five games at home and I think that period will change our season. We can collect more points and then we can be in a top eight spot and I think we can reach that."

Beganovic, who replaced Sead Ramovic late last year, was pleased with a point against Arrows though he felt they could have won the match.

Velemseni Ndwandwe had given Arrows a lead early in the first half before Victor Letsoalo levelled matters with a diving header three minutes later.

"We created two big chances but we failed to convert them and I can't be unhappy because we should have won the game, we believe in ourselves, we train, we just want to push more, we can't give up," he said.

Meanwhile, Arrows co-coach Musa Bilankulu was also satisfied with a point, saying the players put in an effort to win the match but it was not to be.

"I must applaud the boys, they fought hard to try and win the game. The chances we created in the first half...  I think if we had scored one or two, we should have won the match," Bilankulu said.

"The goal we conceded was a lapse of concentration and we will try to work on it. I still believe that the team is growing and we are moving in the right direction."

Elsewhere, Chippa United and Marumo Gallants played to a 2-2 draw at Buffalo City Stadium, also on Saturday.

In other results, SuperSport United's poor run continued when they lost 0-1 to Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, while Cape Town City beat Richards Bay 2-1.

