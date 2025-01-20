Adams joined Masandawana on a three and a half year deal on Saturday and while he is expected to hit the ground running, Cardoso said he won't be rushed into playing.
The highly rated player left Stellies having made 139 appearances in the Premier Soccer League and is set to be a valuable addition to Sundowns.
“We believe in our players and anyone who joins this group has to prove himself. It is for Jayden and anyone else, we won't give gifts to no one,” Cardoso told the media after his side qualified for the CAF Champions League quarterfinal after their 1-1 draw with AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, where they finished second in Group B with nine points.
“They will have to rise and show that they are better than all players and then we will see. So, Jayden and anyone joining the group must prove themselves to everyone.
“We are open to discussing and analysing performances daily and the players that perform better and the ones that will go on the pitch. Anyway, we have a lot of competitions and we will give them a chance to adapt and take the best from them.”
Cardoso also gave an update on striker Lebo Mothiba, who has been under assessment at the club, saying he is not someone they expect to contribute shortly.
Anyone who joins Downs has to prove himself – Cardoso
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mothiba had a lengthy period on the sidelines as he was recovering from a long-term injury after he went under the knife and this saw him part ways with French side Strasbourg.
He started training with Sundowns a week ago and signed a short-term contract with the club.
“Let me make it clear, Lebo Mothiba will not help the team in the next months because he is not in a [good] condition. He comes from a long period of injury so we should not even think about helping the team at the moment,” he said.
“He is not in that process. He is working with us, he had one year without playing, he went for a big surgery. He is recovering from his condition, still with many questions in the process.
“He is a wonderful person and a wonderful player, but everybody, even ourselves [technical team], we won't put any pressure on him. Let's see what will happen to him.”
