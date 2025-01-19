Vilakazi the hero as Chiefs end Sekhukhune's impressive run

Mfundo Vilakazi, 19, came off the bench to net a goal that helped Kaizer Chiefs beat 10-man Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune, who had gone five league games without a defeat, were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute. Referee Akhona Makalima consulted with one of her assistants before sending Letlapa off. It was only the second time Chiefs kept a clean sheet in the league this season
Apart from where Vilakazi was denied by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangaré in a 1v1 situation in the 80th minute, both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half as the tempo of the game also dropped.
Vilakazi would redeem himself six minutes later when he collected a loose ball, after Sekhukhune had failed to clear their lines, before beautifully picking out a far post to beat Sangaré and give Amakhosi the winner.
Chiefs made four changes to the starting XI that lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows in their previous game at the same venue last weekend. Rushwin Dortley, Samkelo Zwane, George Matlou and Pule Mmondi took the slots that were occupied by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Vilakazi, Yusuf Maart and Mduduzi Shabalala respectively. Shabalala didn't even make the matchday squad due to a slight hamstring injury.
Conversely, Babina Noko made only one change to the starting line-up that did duty in their previous outing, a 3-0 win over SuperSport United away last Sunday, with Vusimuzi Mncube replacing Kamohelo Sithole in starting XI.
Chiefs had a very positive first-half, creating better opportunities than the visitors. Sangaré made three big saves, denying Wandile Duba, Dortley and Tebogo Potsane in the first half. Chiefs' dominance was aided by having a packed midfield of three men in Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Matlou and Zwane. The trio made sure Chiefs bossed the midfield as they worked as a unit.
Sekhukhune improved a bit after the 25th minute water break, with Keletso Makgalwa and Katlego Otladisa on the right and left flanks taking matters into their own hands to penetrate the Chiefs defence. However, Chiefs managed to clear their lines whenever they played the ball into the box.
Even though they were better than Sekhukhune, Amakhosi were still clumsy, losing possession cheaply, especially Mthethwa, Zwane and Potsane. Chiefs also lacked aggression and sense of urgency whenever they were in possession.
Zitha Kwinika replaced Njabulo Blom in the 77th minute to play his first game of the season for Chiefs.
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi the hero as Chiefs end Sekhukhune's impressive run
Vilakazi comes off bench to break deadlock
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Mfundo Vilakazi, 19, came off the bench to net a goal that helped Kaizer Chiefs beat 10-man Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune, who had gone five league games without a defeat, were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute. Referee Akhona Makalima consulted with one of her assistants before sending Letlapa off. It was only the second time Chiefs kept a clean sheet in the league this season
Apart from where Vilakazi was denied by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangaré in a 1v1 situation in the 80th minute, both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half as the tempo of the game also dropped.
Vilakazi would redeem himself six minutes later when he collected a loose ball, after Sekhukhune had failed to clear their lines, before beautifully picking out a far post to beat Sangaré and give Amakhosi the winner.
Chiefs made four changes to the starting XI that lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows in their previous game at the same venue last weekend. Rushwin Dortley, Samkelo Zwane, George Matlou and Pule Mmondi took the slots that were occupied by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Vilakazi, Yusuf Maart and Mduduzi Shabalala respectively. Shabalala didn't even make the matchday squad due to a slight hamstring injury.
Conversely, Babina Noko made only one change to the starting line-up that did duty in their previous outing, a 3-0 win over SuperSport United away last Sunday, with Vusimuzi Mncube replacing Kamohelo Sithole in starting XI.
Chiefs had a very positive first-half, creating better opportunities than the visitors. Sangaré made three big saves, denying Wandile Duba, Dortley and Tebogo Potsane in the first half. Chiefs' dominance was aided by having a packed midfield of three men in Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Matlou and Zwane. The trio made sure Chiefs bossed the midfield as they worked as a unit.
Sekhukhune improved a bit after the 25th minute water break, with Keletso Makgalwa and Katlego Otladisa on the right and left flanks taking matters into their own hands to penetrate the Chiefs defence. However, Chiefs managed to clear their lines whenever they played the ball into the box.
Even though they were better than Sekhukhune, Amakhosi were still clumsy, losing possession cheaply, especially Mthethwa, Zwane and Potsane. Chiefs also lacked aggression and sense of urgency whenever they were in possession.
Zitha Kwinika replaced Njabulo Blom in the 77th minute to play his first game of the season for Chiefs.
SowetanLIVE
Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out
Consistency eludes Chiefs as they suffer another loss
Nabi cautions fans to not get 'over-excited' over win as Chiefs rebuild
Muhsin returns to give Chiefs losing start to 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos