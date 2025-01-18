Soccer

Sundowns sign Jayden Adams from Stellies

By SPORT REPORTER - 19 January 2025 - 09:12
Lucas Rebeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on May 5 2024. File photo.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten stiff competition from their bitter rivals to secure the signature of Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Sundowns announced the signing of the 23-year-old star who has been with Stellies’ senior team since 2020 after being promoted from their junior ranks.

"Bafana Bafana international, Jayden Adams has joined the Home of the 14-times Champions on a 3.5-year deal," Sundowns wrote on their social media pages.

The highly rated player was reported to be on the radar of Orlando Pirates, who are in a massive Betway Premiership battle with Sundowns, while Kaizer Chiefs have also been mentioned a few times as well.

The player leaves the Winelands outfit having played at least 139 games for the club in the Premier Soccer League.

Last season he played a crucial part in helping Stellies to win the Carling Knockout, their first trophy in the top tier

He is set to be a valuable addition to the Miguel Cardoso-coached Sundowns with his versatility.

The young midfielder can be used as a defensive or central option in the midfield, while he also can play as a left wing and an attacking midfielder.

