Last-gasp Nunez double gives Liverpool 2-0 win at Brentford
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Substitute Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time double gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday, as the Premier League leaders left it late to record their first league win of 2025.
The Reds looked set to be denied with Brentford repelling wave after wave of attacks, before Nunez scored twice in three minutes to keep the pressure on second-placed Arsenal.
Liverpool remained top with 50 points from 21 games, seven ahead of Arsenal who host Aston Villa later on Saturday. Brentford are 11th with 28 points from 22 games.
"Every win is a big result, especially when the teams around us are very strong," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told BBC Sport. "If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one."
Brentford started sharply and should have taken the lead in the fifth minute, but Mikkel Damsgaard squandered a golden chance with the goal gaping.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz ought to have scored in the 15th minute when Ibrahima Konate found him in space in the box, but the Colombian winger got his attempted header all wrong.
Ryan Gravenberch then tested Brentford keeper Mark Flekken with an effort from outside the box which the goalkeeper tipped behind before van Dijk headed wide from the corner.
Dominik Szoboszlai skimmed the bar with a shot from outside the box as the visitors cranked up the pressure and Cody Gakpo wasted a good chance from a quick counter.
