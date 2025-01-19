Downs qualify for CAF quarters after AS FAR draw

Mamelodi Sundowns sealed qualification in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal following a 1-1 draw with AS FAR in their final Group B match here on Sunday.
After Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch qualified with a match to spare in the Champions League and Confederation Cup knockout stages last week, it was Sundowns' turn to join them.
The Brazilians came into this game second in their group with eight points, one behind their opponent and only needing a win or draw to progress to the quarterfinal for the seventh consecutive time, while AS FAR, who had already qualified, needed a win or draw to finish the group on top.
The draw saw Sundowns finish second in their group, meaning they will be unseeded in the quarterfinal draw where they will face teams who finished first.
Masandawana made two changes from their 2-1 win over Maniema Union last week, with Peter Shalulile and Malibongwe Khoza being drafted back into the starting lineup.
And they got off to a dream start when Shalulile opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a header from Lucas Ribeiro Costa's free-kick. And they looked to have done enough for the victory, but the Moroccan giants equalised with six minutes remaining through Amine Zouhzouh.
Sundowns were in control in the first half and had chances to increase their lead but could not convert them.
AS FAR struggled to get going and didn't trouble Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was reduced to a spectator in the first half.
The home side had another opportunity to increase their lead with Shalulile unmarked in the box with a low volley that was smothered by goalkeeper Ayoub El Khayati.
Sundowns continued to ask questions towards the end of the first half, but they were not able to get behind the visitors' defence and had to settle for a slender lead going into the interval.
The home side continued where they left off in the second half as they looked to increase their lead. They had chances with Iqraam Rayners coming close, but his shot was tipped for a corner by El Khayati.
They were able to find spaces behind the Moroccan defence in the second half with Rayners giving them problems.
AS FAR had few chances to equalise late in the second half but failed to convert. Their efforts were rewarded when Zouhzouh found himself unmarked in the penalty box and slotted home to make sure they shared the spoils.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
