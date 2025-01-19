Ahly beat Stade 3-1 in Abidjan on Saturday, then had to play a midweek 2-0 Egyptian Premier League win at home to El Gouna on Wednesday. Pirates had no midweek domestic fixture between clinching their quarterfinal place with a 2-1 win against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday and travelling to Cairo to meet Ahly.
Ahly coach Koller hits out over ‘valid goal’ disallowed in Pirates defeat
It was a somewhat hollow complaint — even if Rabia’s goal had been allowed a draw would not have been enough for Ahly to snatch top place
Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller hit out at the match officials after his team's 2-1 defeat in Cairo on Saturday that saw Orlando Pirates top Group C of the Caf Champions League, alleging a legitimate goal was disallowed in added time.
Koller, who has won the last two Champions Leagues with Ahly, did not criticise Mauritanian referee Babacar Sarr directly. The Swiss boss questioned why the Confederation of African Football (Caf) does not employ video assistant referee (VAR) in the group stage, saying the match officials did not see the instance properly.
It was a somewhat hollow complaint, in some respects. Even if defender Rami Rabia’s goal had not been disallowed for offside a draw would not have been enough for Ahly to snatch top place from the Buccaneers — all that was at stake in the match with both teams having qualified for the quarterfinals.
Pirates ended on a morale-boosting 14 points to Ahly’s 10. Coach Jose Riveiro’s Bucs will hope for a kind draw for the quarters — top sides are drawn against the teams that finished second.
“Al Ahly scored a valid goal that was disallowed by the referee for no clear reason. It is sad that we lost due to a refereeing error,” Kohler said in his post-match press conference, via Kooola.com.
“Why does Caf not use video technology in the group stage? The African Champions League is the biggest tournament at the competitive level on the continent.
“We apologise to the referees because they did not see all the refereeing cases clearly and it is important they are provided with assistance.”
“Caf must reconsider the decision to exclude VAR from the group stage.”
Kohler said Al Ahly were missing a number of major players, “in addition to the difficulties of travel and long trips, as happened recently when facing Stade d'Abidjan in Ivory Coast”.
