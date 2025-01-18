Soccer

Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out

18 January 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Tickets for Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have sold-out.
Image: PSL

Tickets for the much-anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium have sold out. 

Football fans have once again showed their massive appetite for this event, which is one of the highlights on the South African sporting calendar, set to take place on February 1. 

There is a lot of football to be played by the two teams before the derby with Buccaneers still to play against Al Ahly in the Champions League, Royal AM in the Betway Premiership and Richards Bay opening round of the Nedbank Cup. 

For Amakhosi, they have Sekhukhune United in the league on Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where they will be looking to return to winning ways. They will also face minnows Free Agents in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup. 

Young players to look out for in the derby are Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkotha for Pirates and Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba for Chiefs, who are expected to be vital for the teams going forward.

Class of 2024 breaks all matric records