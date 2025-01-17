Polokwane City moved to third spot in the Betway Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over inconsistent SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.
A goal by Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis shortly before the halftime break has put City on 25 points from 14 matches as they continue to impress under coach Phuti Mohafe.
City are five and two points away from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively but they have played two more matches than their counterparts who have Champions League commitments.
But City may be overtaken by Sekhukhune United if they beat Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
There was drama after 84 minutes when United goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa City dived the right way to save a penalty by City’s Puleng Marema after Aphiwe Baliti brought down Raymond Daniels in the box.
Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
City were nearly punished two minutes later for Marema’s failure to convert from the spot when Samir Nurković’s close-range header rebounded off the crossbar with goalkeeper Brian Okoth beaten.
As City continues to fly high, United find themselves in 10th spot with 16 points from 14 matches and coach Gavin Hunt and his men faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
At Athlone Stadium, Cape Town City claimed a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay to move up to fifth on the log as coach Muhsin Ertugral continues with his revival project with the Citizens.
Attacker Amadou Soukouna registered a brace for City while Richards Bay responded through Yanela Mbuthuma in this match that saw Ertugral reach a significant milestone of coaching in his 400th match in the PSL.
