Fixtures
All the matches will kick off at 3.30pm
Today: Casric v Durban, Solomon Mahlangu; Highbury v University of PTA, Gelvandale.
Saturday: Baroka v Lions, Globa; Callies v Kruger, TUT; JDR v Leruma, Soshanguve; Leopards v Orbit, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Upington v Spurs, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Milford v Venda, Princess Magogo.
Orbit's Makhoye downplays title ambitions
Image: Philip Maeta
Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye insists he is not thinking about the title race for now despite being second and three points behind leaders Durban City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship log table.
Makhoye said he doesn't want to put pressure on his players by thinking they are challenging for the title, but to reach their objective of collecting nine points in every five matches.
Fixtures
All the matches will kick off at 3.30pm
Today: Casric v Durban, Solomon Mahlangu; Highbury v University of PTA, Gelvandale.
Saturday: Baroka v Lions, Globa; Callies v Kruger, TUT; JDR v Leruma, Soshanguve; Leopards v Orbit, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Upington v Spurs, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Milford v Venda, Princess Magogo.
