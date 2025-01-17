Downs target top finish in CAF Group B

With the top spot in the CAF Champions League Group B still up for grabs, Mamelodi Sundowns will be eyeing that when they host leaders AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.
Masandawana can finish top of the group should they win against the Moroccan giants as they are currently second with eight points, one behind their opponents.
A victory will see them finish first with 11 points, ahead of the Moroccan side who will then drop to second should they lose.
The Brazilians, however, don't have to win as a draw will be enough to see them advance to the knockout stage, but they will be aiming for a victory to win the group.
If they finish the group as winners, it will mean they will avoid teams who finish first in other groups. A draw will also see Raja Casablanca, who are third, eliminated even if they win against Maniema Union in the other match as they will finish with eight points.
The corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in Morocco early in December and with the match now in Pretoria, Sundowns will go all out for a win to secure a top spot at home.
Masandawana will be inspired by their 2-1 win over Maniema last week where they came from a goal down with Peter Shalulile coming off the bench to net the equaliser before forcing a late own goal.
They will hope to build on that result and register a successive win which will see them go into the knockout phase with a winning momentum.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will again look at Shalulile for goals to continue where he left off against Maniema last week.
However, they will still be without Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau, who are still suspended after receiving straight red cards in their match against Raja Casablanca in Morocco earlier this month.
In their absence, Cardoso started with Thapelo Morena and Sphelele Mkhulise and is likely to keep the same line-up, with Shalulile likely to start ahead of Arthur Sales, who was ineffective in their last match.
SowetanLIVE
Downs target top finish in CAF Group B
Moroccan side FAR stand in Brazilians’ path to first place
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
