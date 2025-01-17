Gabriel, who's been at the club as an assistant coach since August 2021, stepped up as a caretaker coach when Bay sacked Brandon Truter late in November. Gabriel has overseen four games as an interim coach thus far, winning one with two defeats and a draw.
Appoint Gabriel as permanent Bay coach, says Bay skipper Mcineka
Richards Bay skipper Simphiwe Mcineka has backed interim coach Ronnie Gabriel to be given the coaching reigns on a permanent basis, reasoning he was a father figure and knew the club in and out.
