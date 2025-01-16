Zuko content as Mudau's understudy

Soccer

16 January 2025 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi Sundowns
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa says it's a privilege for him to be Khuliso Mudau's understudy, understanding he must learn as much as he can from the Bafana Bafana star who is seen as one of the best right-backs on the continent. 

"There's a lot that I am learning from Mudau. It's a privilege to learn from him. I  really love the fact that I am under his wing because he teaches me a lot of things about the game on and off the pitch,'' Mdunyelwa said at last week's Nedbank Cup draw in Sandton, where the Brazilians were pitted at home to Free State ABC Motsepe League side Sibanye Golden Stars.

"I am really enjoying playing second fiddle to him because he's the best right-back on the continent and he's always willing to help me whenever I don't understand some things."

Mdunyelwa, who joined Sundowns from Chippa United in January last year, has seen little playing opportunities this season, and the arrival of a new coach in Miguel Cardoso has not made things any easier for the lad from Macassar in the Western Cape.

Even so, Mdunyelwa hasn't taken his struggle for game time to heart, saying he is learning as he's been on the sidelines, having started just one of the three games he's played across all competitions this season.

"It [having a new coach when you were already a fringe player] puts you in a position where you have to learn...take your time to learn everything, so that when your opportunity comes, you are well-equipped to play and contribute to the team,'' the Sundowns right-back said.

Mdunyelwa also heaped praise on Cardoso, believing he'll help them reach greater heights, especially in the CAF Champions League. Cardoso eliminated Sundowns from the Champions League semifinals with Esperance last season. Sundowns need a point  against Moroccan side AS FAR in their last Group B fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

"The coach we have is a very, very good coach and we are learning new things under him. I hope the things he's implementing will help us in each and every competition we are involved in, especially in the Champions League. We basically want to win each and every competition we are competing in,'' Mdunyelwa stated.

