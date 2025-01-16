Tlolane sings praises of Arrows’ new co-coaches

Golden Arrows midfielder Tebogo Tlolane has highlighted areas where joint coaches Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi have worked on since taking over.
The pair, who were named co-coaches last month after Mabhuti Khenyeza resigned from the club, have guided the team to fifth in the Betway Premiership log table after three matches, registering a defeat, a draw and a victory.
Tlolane said the coaches have given them the freedom to express themselves, hence they are starting to enjoy their football. “Obviously as former players of Golden Arrows as well, we are learning a lot from them,” he told Sowetan.
“They allow us to have the freedom of expression as footballers. And it is a good environment that we are in now, we are in a very good space. We are coming from back-to-back clean sheets. You can see also that we’re getting that stubbornness in our defence, but we just have to focus on going forward and getting goals.”
Tlolane, 30, added that Bilankulu and Dikgacoi had been focusing more on their defence since, and it is working. “To have them here is just a continuation; the team has not changed much, it is still the same players, [the] same profile. We just want to go out there and be the best players that we can [be].”
He said the coaches want the players to be the best, and don't want to change much. “They want to keep the same type of camaraderie in the team, and that's what we are looking to do as well. By giving us the freedom, it is working as you can see we have created a lot of chances, but we have not been able to convert.
“We have also been shutting the back door, so it is just about striking the balance but that comes from training. We are training very hard, we are getting a very good spirit in the camp. When the camp is happy we can do well.”
Following their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in their last match, Arrows will look to build on that when they host TS Galaxy at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Fixtures
Tomorrow: CPT City v Bay, Athlone (7.30pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa v Gallants, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm).
Sunday: Chiefs v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm).
