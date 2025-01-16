The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in their first match in Morocco last month, with Rayners scoring the opening goal, before Mohamed Rabie Hrimat levelled matters to share the spoils.
While AS FAR may have already qualified for the knockout stage, a draw will be enough to see them finish as group winners and this is why Rayners, 29, believes they will make it difficult for them.
Meanwhile, after he was named the PSL Player of the Month for November/December after his impressive performances where he netted three goals, Rayners dedicated the award to his teammates, saying he would not have achieved it without them. “For me, it is always good to win the individual awards, but it is not about me alone, it is about the team effort and the team helping me win something. So, yeah, I'm happy,” he said.
“It was a good month for me, it was just that we travelled a lot and we played a lot of games, so I was always keeping focus. I was happy and I was in a good space; the team was happy, so it was a good feeling for us. So, for me and my teammates, it was a good experience.”
Rayners calls for patience to push Downs ahead of FAR
Sundowns look to finish top of the group to reach CAF knockout atage
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
In-form Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners feels patience will be key when they host AS FAR in their CAF Champions League last Group B match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
Masandawana, who are second with eight points – one behind leaders AS FAR – only need a draw to secure qualification in the knockout stage of the continental competition.
A win, however, will see them finish top of the group, something Rayners said they want to do. “They will come with a lot of confidence, they will fight and make it difficult for us, but we just have to be patient and be ourselves, that will make us win the game,” he
told the club media department.
“I think they will sit back, obviously, because they want to finish first in the group but for us to finish top, we need to push ourselves, score goals and win the game, that's the spirit.”
