Soccer

Motaung lauds their offensive record but admits they are working tirelessly to bolster their attack

Chiefs look to bolster attack

16 January 2025 - 13:34
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has implied that for a team that signed only one offensive player, Gaston Sirino, during the first transfer window of the season, their offensive statistics weren't that bad, albeit admitting they still wanted to bolster their attack this transfer window.

Sirino was the only offensive player we signed in the last window with a plan for identifying each window
Kaizer Motaung Jr

Sixth-placed Chiefs have scored 16 goals from 13 league games this season with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Orlando Pirates, who've both scored 22 from 11 outings, the only two teams with more goals than them. 

“Sirino was the only offensive player we signed in the last window with a plan for identifying each window,” Motaung told journalists at Naturena on Thursday.

“I know it's an important question that'll probably come to us about this window but we look at having done that [signing only Sirino as an offensive player], still topping the chart with many of the attacking stats, scoring the third highest amount of goals even with that approach.

“So, I think if we look at the chances that we've created and the chances that we are missing, if we had taken our chances and not concede... it's ifs and buts, but at the end of the day we are confident of the direction we are taking.

“I'd be foolish for us to not be doing anything in this window. We respect the players that we do have but we are aware of the areas we need to strengthen. I don't want to make excuses and say, ‘It's a tough window, clubs don't want to release players’.

“Whether it is Jan or June, it's the same... clubs always want to have their best players [but] you must negotiate and you must identify and close deals, that's our responsibility. Having said that offensively is the area we want to bolster since the beginning of the season.”

Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis and Swiss striker Riben Del Campo are some of the players linked to Amakhosi during this January transfer window.

Motaung insisted they'd have loved to be transparent and share the names of players they were targeting but they can't in respect of the clubs those players are attached to.

“We're engaging with many clubs, with many players but it's disrespectful to come out and speak about other clubs' players. I know people want to know information and progress and we'd love to share that but we respect our colleagues from other clubs.”

SowetanLIVE

