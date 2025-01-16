Deano finds his feet at boyhood club Bucs

“Stellenbosch deserve it. I am so happy that they also made it to the quarterfinals of the Confed Cup. This is good for our football,'' said the Stellenbosch-born Van Rooyen, who garnered more than 130 top-flight appearances for Stellies before joining Pirates.
Orlando Pirates right-back Deano van Rooyen has attributed his recent superlative form to passion and settling well at the club after joining from Stellenbosch in August.
Van Rooyen played arguably his best game in a Pirates shirt when they beat Algerian side RC Belouizdad 2-1 in their penultimate CAF Champions League Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium last Sunday, qualifying for the competition's quarterfinals with a game to spare.
“I'm settling well and I am just doing my job, that's all. I am enjoying my football because I play with a passion, playing for the club I grew up supporting,'' said the soft-spoken Van Rooyen after their win over Belouizdad.
The former Stellies skipper congratulated his former side for reaching the Confederation Cup quarterfinals. The Cape Winelands side beat Stade Malien of Mali in their penultimate Confed Cup Group B clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday to reach the last eight, also with a game to spare.
“Stellenbosch deserve it. I am so happy that they also made it to the quarterfinals of the Confed Cup. This is good for our football,'' said the Stellenbosch-born Van Rooyen, who garnered more than 130 top-flight appearances for Stellies before joining Pirates.
The 28-year-old is expected to start when Pirates face Al Ahly in Cairo in their last Group C fixture on Saturday (6pm). Pirates top the pool with 11 points, one ahead of Al Ahly, who have also already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament they won last season.
The Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro made it clear they target a win in Cairo to maintain their spot at the summit of Group C. “We have an opportunity to go there and compete and win one more time, in a magnificent scenario, with an opportunity of leading the group in the end,'' he said.
Did you know?
Van Rooyen and Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley du Preez, who also joined Amakhosi from Stellies, are cousins as their mothers are sisters. Van Rooyen told Sowetan in 2021 that his aunt, Du Preez's mom, is the one who took care of him in Idas Valley, an agricultural area in Stellenbosch where he attended high school.
