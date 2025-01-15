Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse has backed his ex-teammate Percy Tau to revive his career with his new side Qatar SC.
Tau completed his move, signing a six-month contract, on Monday from African champions Al Ahly after four years, where he won 12 titles, including two CAF Champions League trophies.
The 30-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running and help his side get out of the relegation squabble, where they sit at position 11.
Arendse, who played with Tau at Sundowns, believes this is a good move for the Bafana Bafana attacker to get his form back. “Whether it is a right [move] or not, is not up to me. Obviously he spoke to his representative or his family and he decided 'okay let me explore', and I think it is good because every country has different challenges,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“For me, wherever a player decides is always good for him because they know what they want, but I think it is good for him to experience the culture that side and just to up his game as well.”
Qatar move good for Tau's career – Arendse
Ex-teammate commends Bafana striker for bold step
Tau had a period of limited playing time under head coach Marcel Kohler at Ahly before embarking on a new chapter. Before signing with Qatar SC, he was linked with a move back to SA with Kaizer Chiefs understood to have inquired.
But Arendse commended him for staying abroad as he believes he will gain more experience playing for different leagues. “To stay abroad as long as possible is always a good thing because you are gaining experience in a different league. He knows what this league is about and I think it will be beneficial for him as well.He has the mentality...Maybe those clubs need a player like Percy to add that winning mentality because he likes to score goals and win.”
In his emotional message on Instagram, Tau expressed gratitude to Ahly.“Together, we have celebrated 12 incredible championships. I am pleased to have achieved all of the great accolades with you,” he said in the post.
“Leaving is never easy, but I carry with me memories of joy, triumph and unity for representing the club of the century with this generation of great players.”
