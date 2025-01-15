“We know that we must be more consistent if we are really to challenge for the title as we say we want to, so the aim is to carry on with our Champions League form even in the domestic league.”
Mbatha reflected on his thunderbolt against Belouizdad, revealing his first thought was to unleash a shot when he received the ball.
“I just knew that I was going to take a shot, not the goal, I didn't know it was going to be a goal but luckily it went in,” Mbatha said with a smile.
Before scoring that screamer, a few Pirates fans whistled Mbatha for losing possession cheaply at times. However, Bafana Bafana Bafana star didn't take that to heart.
“Fans will always be talking, so it's something that doesn't get me angry. Whether you do good or bad, they'll still talk and they always dwell on the negative... I just play for the team,” Mbatha said.
Mbatha also emphasised the aim to beat Al Ahly to maintain their top spot in Group C.
“It's a dream to finish top of the group. Al Ahly are not an easy team but I am sure that we will be able to put on a show there in Cairo. Topping the group is important for us and we will make sure we achieve it.”
SowetanLIVE
Now in the CAF last-8, Mbatha targets league
Midfielder says consistency can help Pirates topple Downs
Image: BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has reiterated the Buccaneers' ambition to win the league title, calling for his teammates to translate their great CAF Champions League form to the domestic championship.
Pirates beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their penultimate Champions League Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium on Sunday to qualify for the competition's quarterfinals, for the first time since 2013, with a game to spare.
The Sea Robbers, who've already lost two league games this season to be three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, face Al Ahly in their last Champions League Group C clash in Cairo on Saturday (6pm). Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, have already qualified for the quarterfinals as well.
The showdown at the Cairo International will be for Group C's top spot. After five rounds of fixtures, Pirates are currently leading with 11 points, just one better than Al Ahly.
“It's not a secret that we want to win the league and we know that we must continue challenging for the title. We are not that far behind Sundowns... we are just three points behind, so the aim is to continue fighting,” Mbatha, whose screamer alongside Relebohile Mofokeng's goal gave Pirates the all-important win against Belouizdad, said after the game.
“We know that we must be more consistent if we are really to challenge for the title as we say we want to, so the aim is to carry on with our Champions League form even in the domestic league.”
Mbatha reflected on his thunderbolt against Belouizdad, revealing his first thought was to unleash a shot when he received the ball.
“I just knew that I was going to take a shot, not the goal, I didn't know it was going to be a goal but luckily it went in,” Mbatha said with a smile.
Before scoring that screamer, a few Pirates fans whistled Mbatha for losing possession cheaply at times. However, Bafana Bafana Bafana star didn't take that to heart.
“Fans will always be talking, so it's something that doesn't get me angry. Whether you do good or bad, they'll still talk and they always dwell on the negative... I just play for the team,” Mbatha said.
Mbatha also emphasised the aim to beat Al Ahly to maintain their top spot in Group C.
“It's a dream to finish top of the group. Al Ahly are not an easy team but I am sure that we will be able to put on a show there in Cairo. Topping the group is important for us and we will make sure we achieve it.”
SowetanLIVE
Seema thrilled with Boyeli's scoring form
AmaZulu belong with the best, says Zwane after Magesi win
Great show in CAF good for SA – Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos