In September, City Press reported that the Polokwane local municipality pays Amakhosi R1.5m a season for hosting three matches at Peter Mokaba Stadium, adding the municipality takes 80% of the gate takings with Chiefs only pocketing 20% after the two parties signed a three-year deal in 2023.
Amakhosi also have a deal with eThekwini metro for them to play three league games at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It's unclear how much the deal is worth. Moses Mabhida stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko wasn't reached for comment on Tuesday.
Chiefs will play their last Betway Premiership home game at Moses Mabhida stadium against Sekhukhune United on Sunday (3.30pm). Amakhosi's last league home game at Peter Mokaba is against TS Galaxy on April 5.
Chiefs' home league games this season
28 September: 1-2 v Sundowns (FNB)
27 November: 2-1 v Bay (Peter Mokaba)
30 November: 2-2 v Royal (Peter Mokaba)
29 December: 1-0 v Chippa (Mabhida)
8 January: 2-1 v Stellenbosch (FNB)
12 January: 0-1 v Arrows (Mabhida)
Chiefs' upcoming home fixtures
Sunday: v Sekhukhune (Mabhida)
4 February: v AmaZulu (FNB)
18 February: v SuperSport (FNB)
4 March: v Magesi (FNB)
12 March: v CPT City (FNB)
5 April: v Galaxy (Peter Mokaba)
26 April: v Marumo (FNB)
3 May: v Pirates (FNB)
24 May: v Polokwane (FNB)
SowetanLIVE
Home venues no problem for Chiefs
Petersen says Amakhosi comfortable with Durban, Polokwane for home fixtures
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has downplayed the impact playing their home games in Durban and Polokwane is having on their bad form, saying it doesn't make any difference as they “always feel home everywhere in the country”.
Chiefs have played only two of their six home league fixtures in their original and primary backyard, FNB Stadium, taking two apiece to Moses Mabhida and Peter Mokaba stadiums. Some feel Chiefs' rather nomadic act is divesting them of stability at a time when consistency continues to elude them.
However, Petersen is adamant that their struggles have nothing to do with not playing at one fixed home venue, reasoning they've won games at Peter Mokaba and Moses Mabhida stadium this season, attracting good crowds too.
“I think we're just going through a bit of a rough patch and it has nothing to do with where we play our home matches. It doesn't make any difference where we play because we always feel at home everywhere in the country,'' Petersen told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup draw in Sandton last week.
“We've already won games in Durban and Polokwane this season, so you can't say it unsettles us to play there. Yes, there's a bit of travelling but it's not something that you can complain about when you know you also have fans in these cities. Maybe the argument would've been solid had we not won games at Moses Mabhida and Peter Mokaba stadiums.''
