Ertugral brought new lease of life at City – Makaringe

Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe believes a new sheriff in town in Muhsin Ertuğral is all they needed to turn their fortunes around, lauding the Turk's arrival as something that has rejuvenated players.
Ertuğral joined City as a technical director nearly two weeks ago, albeit he will act as an interim coach for the remainder of the season after the club parted ways with their coach of three years Eric Tinkler. Ertuğral recorded two back-to-back wins over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in his first two games in charge, before losing to Marumo Gallants on the weekend.
“Coach Muhsin has come in with his expertise and experience. It was important for us to hear a different voice, sometimes that's all you need, a different voice. Coach Tinkler also did well with the team but a new voice was all needed,'' Makaringe said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup draw in Sandton on Thursday.
“When a new coach comes in, everyone wants to raise their hands to show what they can offer and that has been the case at our club as well. Everyone wants to prove to the coach that he can do the job for the team. There's a new lease of life.”
As he's now nursing a groin injury, the 32-year-old Makaringe is confident he'll come back stronger. Makaringe has played eight games in City colours since joining from Pirates in the off-season.
“I am healing quicker than expected and I believe I will come back stronger because I am still young. I am also taking good care of myself,'' Makaringe said.
City will face Sekhukhune United away in the first round of the Ke Yona Cup, billed for a yet-to-be-confirmed date on the weekend of January 25 and 26. The Citizens' next game in the league is against Richards Bay at home on Friday (7.30pm).
“We've got a thrilling fixture. It's a fixture that we are familiar with. We know we must go to the next round and take it from there but the hunger to win cups is there, so we see the Nedbank Cup as another chance for us to try to achieve something,'' Makaringe said
SowetanLIVE
Ertugral brought new lease of life at City – Makaringe
Midfielder says veteran coach brought a 'different voice'
Image: Samuel shivambu
SowetanLIVE
