Royal saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay
Players pitch for training, find gates locked
Contrary to claims that normality is returning at troubled PSL side Royal AM, Sowetan has established that even more chaos is brewing despite some of their players receiving their salaries last weekend.
Sources said on Tuesday that the technical team and support staff, led by head coach John Maduka, had still not received their salaries, while players pitched at the training facility only to be greeted by locked gates as security complained they too were owed money.
The uncertainty prevailing at the club puts into doubt Royal's next fixture against Orlando Pirates, scheduled for January 23. The team last played away to TS Galaxy on December 29 and requested that their match against Chippa United be postponed last weekend.
On Tuesday, Sowetan gathered that Royal players haven't trained, apparently because the coaches and other support staff have still not received their pay.
"There is no training. We have not trained since December because the coaches have not been paid for two months now," a player who asked to remain anonymous told Sowetan.
"On Monday, when we got there [at their training base in Pietermaritzburg] the security guys were on strike and they didn't want to open the gate. They haven't been paid for three months as well. The coaches have been at home because they are owed salaries.''
Another player confirmed he was still owed money, while some of his colleagues received their pay.
The SA Revenue Services put Royal under curatorship amid reports that club president Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is under investigation over her tax affairs, apparently with an outstanding bill of R40m.
Her assets, including luxury cars, were seized by the tax regulator after a raid in December and Royal's bank accounts were frozen.
It is unclear if the latest impasse will be resolved before next week's clash with Pirates.
Royal general manager Richard Makhoba could not be reached for comment, but briefly responded in a WhatsApp message, saying: "Please verify with your sources, I am not here to comment on hearsay."
