Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested that the progression of the Buccaneers and Stellenbosch to quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively will strengthen Bafana Bafana.
Pirates beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their penultimate Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium over the weekend to qualify for the last eight with a game to spare, while to secure their berth in the last eight, Stellies won 2-0 against Stade Malien of Mali in their own synchronised penultimate Confed Cup Group B fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“Congratulations to Stellenbosch as well [for qualifying for the Confederation Cup quarterfinals]. I think it's good news for SA football,'' Riveiro said.
“My way of thinking is that national teams are a reflection of your own football. When the national team is doing well, like Bafana now, it's because there's something good happening in our football right now. Hopefully all of us can do a good job in continental competitions this season because it's good for everyone.''
Great show in CAF good for SA – Riveiro
Bucs head to Cairo with aim to win and perform well
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested that the progression of the Buccaneers and Stellenbosch to quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively will strengthen Bafana Bafana.
Pirates beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their penultimate Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium over the weekend to qualify for the last eight with a game to spare, while to secure their berth in the last eight, Stellies won 2-0 against Stade Malien of Mali in their own synchronised penultimate Confed Cup Group B fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“Congratulations to Stellenbosch as well [for qualifying for the Confederation Cup quarterfinals]. I think it's good news for SA football,'' Riveiro said.
“My way of thinking is that national teams are a reflection of your own football. When the national team is doing well, like Bafana now, it's because there's something good happening in our football right now. Hopefully all of us can do a good job in continental competitions this season because it's good for everyone.''
Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha netted the goals that sent Bucs top of Group C ahead of their final fixture away to Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday. Proud Riveiro made it clear they want to win against Al Ahly to maintain their top spot in Group C, also highlighting they wanted to “show a good picture'' of Pirates in Cairo.
“The way that we did it [quelling for the quarterfinals ] is something we must be proud of. We still have to play in Cairo one more game... we want to show a good picture of ourselves in that game even though we're already in quarterfinals. It's an opportunity to be top of the table at the end of the group stages and that's the only thing in our minds,'' Riveiro said.
“We want to go to Cairo and perform while still playing our best football. Having the opportunity to play against these teams is a luxury for us as a group because it pushes us to the limits. The background these games are going to leave in our players is something that you can't buy, so we want to enjoy until the last minute of the competition.''
SowetanLIVE
Bucs book CAF last-eight spot with a match to spare
Riveiro urges Bucs to secure knockout spot
Riveiro left dumbfounded after Bucs defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos