In just over a month in the Betway Premiership, new Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Miguel Cardoso walked away with the Coach of the Month for November and December, while Iqraam Rayners was named Player of the Month.
Cardoso, who joined Sundowns in December, guided them to an impressive run. They won three league matches against Stellenbosch, AmaZulu and Richards Bay to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
Cardoso is yet to taste a defeat in a league match since he took over from Manqoba Mngqithi, who parted ways with the club last month with three successive wins.
Rayners also had a good run, during which he played a key role in helping Sundowns win those matches and edged Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates and Hendrick Ekstein of AmaZulu.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala won the Goal of the Month for his solo striker against Chippa United on December 29 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Shabalala’s goal was voted the best goal ahead of strong competition from Thalente Mbatha and Mofokeng’s goals against Marumo Gallants and Magesi respectively.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso named PSL Coach of the Month
Iqraam Rayners was named Player of the Month
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
SowetanLIVE
