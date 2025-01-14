Soccer

Cardoso named PSL Coach of the Month

Iqraam Rayners was named Player of the Month

14 January 2025 - 11:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

In just over a month in the Betway Premiership, new Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Miguel Cardoso walked away with the Coach of the Month for November and December, while Iqraam Rayners was named Player of the Month.

Cardoso, who joined Sundowns in December, guided them to an impressive run. They won three league matches against Stellenbosch, AmaZulu and Richards Bay to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Cardoso is yet to taste a defeat in a league match since he took over from Manqoba Mngqithi, who parted ways with the club last month with three successive wins.

Rayners also had a good run, during which he played a key role in helping Sundowns win those matches and edged Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates and Hendrick Ekstein of AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala won the Goal of the Month for his solo striker against Chippa United on December 29 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Shabalala’s goal was voted the best goal ahead of strong competition from Thalente Mbatha and Mofokeng’s goals against Marumo Gallants and Magesi respectively.

SowetanLIVE 

Great show in CAF good for SA – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested that the progression of the Buccaneers and Stellenbosch to quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Seema thrilled with Boyeli's scoring form

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema couldn't hide his excitement seeing his striker Andy Boyeli scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's 0-3 win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs unhappy with officiating after latest defeat

Following Kaizer Chiefs' topsy-turvy run in the Betway Premiership, assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef admitted that they are concerned about their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dangerous winds threaten fire-stricken Los Angeles | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...