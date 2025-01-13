“He scored in the previous game against AmaZulu and now he's scored a hat-trick, so the confidence will go up. It's also good that we now don't have to over-rely on Ohizu. We can now rotate them and goals will start flowing.''
Seema thrilled with Boyeli's scoring form
Coach says striker will rotate with Ohizu for goals
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema couldn't hide his excitement seeing his striker Andy Boyeli scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's 0-3 win over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, saying his form will take the pressure off fellow striker Chibuike Ohizu.
Boyeli's three goals against 10-man SuperSport was only the second Betway Premiership hat-trick this season after Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the first one in their 8-1 trashing of Marumo Gallants last month. Tashreeq Morris was sent off in the 54th minute.
“I am happy for Boyeli. It's been a long journey for him in his first season in the league. He has been struggling, scoring odd goals here and there,'' said Seema of the Congolese striker, who joined Sekhukhune from Zambian side Power Dynamos in July.
“He scored in the previous game against AmaZulu and now he's scored a hat-trick, so the confidence will go up. It's also good that we now don't have to over-rely on Ohizu. We can now rotate them and goals will start flowing.''
Seema also suggested the 0-3 scoreline wasn't a true reflection of the game, admitting Matsatsantsa were dominant in the first half with Vincent Pule and debutant Samir Nurković threatening them.
“The 0-3... one would say it was an easy game but it wasn't, especially the first half where they were coming at us with everything they had. Pule and Nurkovic gave us problems in wide areas. I am happy that we eventually managed to score three goals without reply,'' the Sekhukhune coach said.
Sekhukhune have now gone five league games without a defeat with four wins and a draw, scoring an impressive eight goals in the process as they've moved third on the table ahead of facing struggling Kaizer Chiefs in Durban on Sunday.
