Following Kaizer Chiefs' topsy-turvy run in the Betway Premiership, assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef admitted that they are concerned about their situation but know what they need to do to turn things around.
The Glamour Boys suffered their fifth defeat in 13 matches when they lost 0-1 to Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday courtesy of a second-half goal from Gladwin Shitolo.
After the loss, head coach Nasreddine Nabi was also shown a red card in the tunnel after expressing his frustrations to the match officials.
Youssef said they will continue to work hard to change things around highlighting their defence and finishing as an area they would need to work on.
Chiefs have only kept one clean sheet in all their matches this season, while they have not been clinical enough in front of goals.
“We are not happy about the situation but we have to prepare for our next game [against Sekhukhune on Sunday],” Youssef told the media after the match.
“We believe in what we are doing and we know what we have to do. All the players know what they have to do. We have to continue to work, there is no solution, and we will continue working.”
Chiefs unhappy with officiating after latest defeat
'The referee helped Arrows'
Image: Darren Stewart
With striker Ranga Chivaviro guilty of missing most of the chances for the club, Youssef said they have been working hard with the striker to help to start scoring.
The striker missed a big opportunity to give Chiefs a lead immediately after half time against Arrows one-on-one with goalkeeper Isima Watenga.
“Ranga is a striker and he has to score. He started the league very well scoring four goals and we are working with him individually,” he said.
“He had an opportunity to score but was unlucky he chose to kick the ball with the left foot. Maybe if he decided to use the right foot it would be easier.”
After Nabi was shown a red card after the match, Youssef said they felt the referee, Olani Kwinda, tried to help Arrows win.
“We've played 12 games now, always five minutes or more than five minutes for extra time. If you give them three minutes and then you allow them to take time, you don't give them a yellow card.
“We feel like he tried to help the opposition team. I know it's not a good situation for us, but I don't want to discuss the referee.”
