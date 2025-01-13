After making history by qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup knockout stage in only their first appearance, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says there is no reason they should not believe they can reach the final.
The Cape Winelands side defeated Stade Malien 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday to book their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare against RSB Berkane on Sunday away.
First-half goals by Fawaz Basadien and Jayden Adams were enough to see them progress with nine points from five matches after three successive victories.
Barker was pleased with the achievement and said the first target now is to get into the semifinal.
“Once you get into the knockout stages the competition doesn't get any easier. However, once you reach that stage there is no reason you can't dream of getting ourselves into the semifinals that will be the first objective,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
“If we manage to do that then there is no reason not to believe that we cannot make it into the final, so, we showed that we recently managed to cope with cup competitions, we have been in several finals, semifinals and we also learned how to handle back-to-back teams playing home and away.
Barker confident Stellies can reach Confed Cup semis
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“I think we are starting to understand how it takes to make finals, I still think we are underdogs in this competition, but I also think there were teams that underestimated us.”
Barker also added that their success is due to the investment the club has made and that he is not surprised with their progress.
“I think it's a proud moment, it was four or five years ago when I said we have to get this club playing in the continent and for the club to be at this stage, I think it's a credit to everything that is done,” he said.
“A lot of effort has been put into making sure the first team is competitive and also making sure that the club is sustainable. The way we are doing things I believe we are on the right track and to get into the knockout stages it doesn't make our task easier with the amount of matches still to play.
“But it is what we want and we will look at it positively, so it is a proud moment for everybody.”
