AmaZulu belong with the best, says Zwane after Magesi win

AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane has asserted that Usuthu belong with the league's big boys after beating bottom-placed Magesi to move out of the relegation zone.
Starting for the first time since joining last month, Bongani Zungu netted the only goal of the match that ensured AmaZulu bag maximum points at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend.
“AmaZulu are a big team and they don't deserve to be at the bottom, fighting for survival. The team should be competing for positions one and two but we are a work in progress. We belong with the best and there's a lot to expect from this group of players,'' Zwane said.
Zwane also lauded Zungu's quality, explaining that they were trying to get him to a certain level of match fitness hence he only made his full debut against Magesi.
“Bongani is a quality player. He's got experience, he's played at the highest level, so it was a case of us building him up. We knew we were going to need him as time went on,'' Zwane noted.
AmaZulu rarely started Veli Mothwa in goal. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had last played for Usuthu in September, where he committed a few costly mistakes. Zwane reasoned that Mothwa was working hard and earned his slot.
“Veli has been pushing at training, working hard. He remained positive when he wasn't playing, so he said 'Let's give him the opportunity' on this one and see how it goes so that we keep everyone at the same level of competition,'' Zwane stated.
Meanwhile, Magesi coach Owen da Gama stressed the need to get new players, especially a striker, during the transfer window to take the pressure off Wonderboy Makhubu.
“The team needs strengthening, there's no doubt about it. We need to bring in some players and I think the management realise that as well. We need to strengthen the team, we need to get soldiers now... people that are going to fight for you. We've got to fight out of this situation... we can't play out of it but we have to fight out of it,'' Da Gama stated.
“We need another experienced striker upfront... just to take the pressure off Makhubu because there's too much pressure on the boy. I think Gift [Motupa] is getting there but he's not yet there... you can understand how long Gift has been out of the game and he's a quality player. If we can get Gift right and get [Kgaogelo] Sekgota right, we can get there.''
AmaZulu belong with the best, says Zwane after Magesi win
Image: Philip Maeta
