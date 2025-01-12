Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has asked to leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed after their 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Walker was left out of Guardiola's squad for the third-round tie with the Spanish manager saying the right back had asked to “explore options abroad”.
“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career. And for that reason, I preferred playing other players,” Guardiola said.
The 34-year-old Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth about £50m in 2017.
Kyle Walker has asked to leave Man City, says Guardiola
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has asked to leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed after their 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Walker was left out of Guardiola's squad for the third-round tie with the Spanish manager saying the right back had asked to “explore options abroad”.
“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career. And for that reason, I preferred playing other players,” Guardiola said.
The 34-year-old Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth about £50m in 2017.
Guardiola takes blame for Man City's slump
Man City in danger of missing Champions League, says Pep Guardiola
Fernandes sent off as Man Utd lose 2-0 at Wolves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos