Seema remains 'humble' despite Sekhukhune's form
Coach impressed by Makgalwa, Otladisa
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has maintained that their recent purple match doesn't excite them, reasoning it's still too early to think they can achieve the unthinkable this season as “underdogs”.
Sekhukhune beat AmaZulu 2-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, stretching their unbeaten league run to four games.
Andy Boyeli and Linda Mntambo netted the goals that gave the Limpopo side maximum points in Durban. Babina Noko's next game is against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
“We are not excited but humble we remain. We've played just 11 games and there's still a long way to go... there's still a lot to come. We are underdogs. We are looking forward to our next game, a difficult one against SuperSport,'' Seema said.
Seema is also thrilled to see Keletso Makgalwa and newcomer Katlego Otladisa showing flashes of brilliance. Makgalwa joined Sekhukhune from second-tier Upington City before the start of the season.
The 28-year-old was somewhat written off after an unsuccessful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. Otladisa joined Babina Noko a few days ago on loan from Orlando Pirates.
Fixtures
Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Gallants v CPT City, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).
Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune (5.45pm).
