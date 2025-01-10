Seema remains 'humble' despite Sekhukhune's form

Soccer

10 January 2025 - 11:01
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Riaan Hanamub, captain of AmaZulu FC and Katlego Otladisa of Sekhukhune United during their Betway Premiership match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on January 8, 2025 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has maintained that their recent purple match doesn't excite them, reasoning it's still too early to think they can achieve the unthinkable this season as “underdogs”.

Sekhukhune beat AmaZulu 2-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, stretching their unbeaten league run to four games.

Andy Boyeli and Linda Mntambo netted the goals that gave the Limpopo side maximum points in Durban. Babina Noko's next game is against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).

“We are not excited but humble we remain. We've played just 11 games and there's still a long way to go... there's still a lot to come. We are underdogs. We are looking forward to our next game, a difficult one against SuperSport,'' Seema said.

Seema is also thrilled to see Keletso Makgalwa and newcomer Katlego Otladisa showing flashes of brilliance. Makgalwa joined Sekhukhune from second-tier Upington City before the start of the season.

The 28-year-old was somewhat written off after an unsuccessful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. Otladisa joined Babina Noko a few days ago on loan from Orlando Pirates.

The way [Otladisa's] playing is amazing... he's so energetic and he's helping the team a lot.
Lehlohonolo Seema, Sekhukhune United coach 

“It's always good to see a player who at some stage was deemed down and out doing well, reviving his career like this. The quality has always been there but it was a matter of being given a chance and being supported... he [Makgalwa] is taking the opportunity with both hands,'' Seema said.

“Not only him [Makgalwa]... there's also Otladisa who just joined us now. The way he's playing is amazing... he's so energetic and he's helping the team a lot.”

Meanwhile, AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi urged his charges to put the Sekhukhune defeat behind them ahead of facing Magesi away tomorrow, saying they needed to bag full points in Polokwane.

“We will have to put this one under the carpet and focus on the next one again. We have to chin up. We don't have a choice but to come back with three points from our game against Magesi,'' Vilakazi said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Gallants v CPT City, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune (5.45pm).

