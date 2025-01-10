“I don't think rotation did anything about our result against City, everybody was ready to compete and now we have three more days to prepare for the next game.
Riveiro urges Bucs to secure knockout spot
Coach encourages troops to move past league defeat, switch focus to Belouizdad
Image: Shaun Roy
Orlando Pirates will be out to seal qualification into the CAF Champions League knockout round with a victory when they host CR Belouizdad in their Group C match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
The Buccaneers currently top their group with eight points from four matches and lead second-place Al Ahly by one point.
A win against Belouizdad will be enough to see them progress to the knockout stage with a game to spare – away to Al Ahly on January 18.
After disappointment when they lost to Cape Town City 1-0 in their Betway Premiership match on Wednesday, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro said his side should not dwell much on that defeat as they switch their focus to continental football.
“Now we have to put our minds into the Champions League game. Our obsession is to have as many players available as possible and we are doing a good job in that sense,” Riveiro said.
“I don't think rotation did anything about our result against City, everybody was ready to compete and now we have three more days to prepare for the next game.
“Like I have explained many times, the schedule this season is a new space for all of us that we are learning to explore and to understand and so far so good, we cannot complain about that.”
The Buccaneers will draw confidence from the fact that they beat the Algerian side 2-1 in their opening match of the group phase late last year away as they look to complete a double.
But Belouizdad will not be pushovers, especially after they beat defending champions Ahly 1-0 at home last week and they know they will have to win to stay in the competition.
Should Pirates win on Sunday, they will go to Cairo to face the Red Devils having already qualified and will only play for a top spot.
But if they draw or lose to Beloiuzdad and Ahly beat Stade d'Abidjan in the other match, the Soweto side will have to win or draw in their last game in Cairo and also hope the Algerian side loses.
Meanwhile, Riveiro will welcome back midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula, who missed their midweek defeat to the Citizens due to suspension in the league. Riveiro will also hope his side will be ruthless in front of goals after missing a number of chances on Wednesday.
