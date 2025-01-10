Downs can make do without Mudau, Aubaas – Feutmba

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba is convinced his former side will have no difficulties when they face Maniema Union in their crucial CAF Champions League Group B match at Stade des Martyrs on Saturday at 3pm without two key players — Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas.
The duo is suspended after receiving red cards in their ill-fated 0-1 defeat to Raja Casablanca in their last match on Saturday.
Feutmba, who was one of Sundowns' top players in the late 90s and early 2000s, feels they have enough depth to replace the two players and feels they won't struggle against Maniema.
“Sundowns have a huge squad in terms of quality. So, I'm confident that they will go to Congo and get good results,” Feutmba told Sowetan on Thursday.
“They will cope without them because they have a huge, quality squad, so that won't be a problem.”
Thapelo Morena is likely to replace Mudau in the right back, while in the midfield, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could play Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende in the absence of Aubaas.
Following their defeat to Raja last week, Sundowns have to win to stay in the hunt as victory will keep them in second place.
They can go top should Raja beat AS FAR in the other match. The group is still wide open as Masandawana are two points behind group leaders AS FAR, while they are one ahead of Raja and two above Maniema.
The Brazilians know a tough task awaits them tomorrow in Kinshasa as Maniema drew with them in Pretoria in their opening match of the group.
Maniema have also taken points from all three teams in the group, meaning Sundowns will have to be at their best if they are to get maximum points.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
