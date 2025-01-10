Baroka seek to continue winning streak

Baroka coach Joel Masutha is positive they will continue where they left off last year when they resume their Motsepe Foundation Championship matches with a visit to JDR Stars at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Baroka went into the Christmas break with momentum following four successive wins across all competitions. That run saw them move to fifth on the log table, and Masutha said it is important they continue with that run.
“We have to try to get back to that level. I believe the boys are still motivated and they are working very hard. We are happy with what we have done and we are positive that we will continue with where we left off,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.
“I hope it [the break] doesn't affect us and when you are on the winning run you don't want to stop. But we just have to continue with the momentum we had towards the end of last year.”
Bakgaga are four points behind second-placed JDR on the log table, and Masutha emphasised the need to get maximum points to reduce that gap.
“JDR are a team that has been doing very well and if you look in the log position they are second. That in itself says a lot about what kind of a game we are expecting,” he said.
“They are also doing well at home, but we are prepared and we are ready. It's going to be one hell of a game.
“For now we are not interested in a position, the only thing that matters is the points gap. If we win, we will be a point behind them. They are also aware of that and they will want to stay closer to [leaders] Durban City by trying to get maximum points, especially at home.
“So, we know they are going to throw everything at us and we have done well so far and we are also doing well in terms of converting the chances. The way I look at it, we need those points more than ever before.”
Fixtures
Today: Durban v Lions, Chatsworth (7.30pm); Spurs v Casric, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: JDR v Baroka, Soshanguve (3.30); Venda v Leopards, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Leruma v Orbit, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Upington v Callies, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm)
Sunday: University of PTA v Milford, Tuks (3.30pm); Kruger v Highbury, Mbombela (3.30pm).
Baroka seek to continue winning streak
Bakgakga determined to close points gap between JDR
