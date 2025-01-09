'Big Three' avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 32 draw

With the so-called "big three" in Mamelodi Sundowns, defending champions Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs avoiding one another in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw, held at the sponsor's headquarters in Sandton on Thursday night, the highlight of the draw was five of the six involved Limpopo teams getting home draws.
Sundowns were pitted against lower division side Sibanye Golden Stars from the Free State, getting a home fixture. Pirates were drawn away to fellow Premiership side Richards Bay, while Chiefs were drawn at home against Gauteng-based amateur side Free Agents.
Playing KZN's ABC Motsepe League side Umvoti, Baroka are the only Limpopo side who got an away fixture. Polokwane City were pitted against The Bees, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League in Mpumalanga, playing them at home.
Sekhukhune United will play fellow topflight outfit Cape Town City in their backyard, while Magesi will host SuperSport United.
Limpopo's ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders will welcome Hungry Lions, while Venda will host fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs.
Full draw
Polokwane v Bees
Sekhukhune v CPT City
Chiefs v Free Agents
Mpheni v Lions
Magesi v SuperSport
Sundowns v Sibanye
Royal AM v Milford
Bay v Pirates
Venda v Spurs
Arrows v Chippa
Galaxy v CR Vasco da Gama
AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles
Lerumo Lions v Durban City
Umvoti v Baroka
Callies v Marumo
Stellenbosch v Kruger
