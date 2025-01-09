Soccer

'Big Three' avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 32 draw

09 January 2025 - 20:21
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Soccer players during the18th edition of the Nedbank Cup launch and last 32 draw at Nedbank head office in Johannesburg.
Soccer players during the18th edition of the Nedbank Cup launch and last 32 draw at Nedbank head office in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

With the so-called "big three" in Mamelodi Sundowns, defending champions Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs avoiding one another in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw, held at the sponsor's  headquarters in Sandton on Thursday night, the highlight of the draw was five of the six involved Limpopo teams getting home draws.

Sundowns were pitted against lower division side Sibanye Golden Stars from the Free State, getting a home fixture. Pirates were drawn away to fellow Premiership side Richards Bay, while Chiefs were drawn at home against Gauteng-based amateur side Free Agents.

Playing KZN's ABC Motsepe League side Umvoti, Baroka are the only Limpopo side who got an away fixture. Polokwane City were pitted against The Bees, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League in Mpumalanga, playing them at home.

Sekhukhune United will play fellow topflight outfit Cape Town City in their backyard, while Magesi will host SuperSport United.

Limpopo's ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders will welcome Hungry Lions, while Venda will host fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs.

Full draw

Polokwane v  Bees

Sekhukhune v CPT City

Chiefs v Free Agents

Mpheni v Lions

Magesi v SuperSport

Sundowns v Sibanye

Royal AM v Milford

Bay v Pirates

Venda v Spurs

Arrows v Chippa

Galaxy v CR Vasco da Gama

AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles

Lerumo Lions v Durban City

Umvoti v Baroka

Callies v Marumo

Stellenbosch v Kruger

