Appollis, Matuludi could add life to quiet transfer window

Rumours and speculations are already swirling regarding potential moves for a few players after the Premier Soccer League transfer window opened last week.
While the mid-season transfer window is relatively quiet, it looks like this one will be no different despite a few players having already made loan moves, such as Katlego Otladisa and Kagiso Mayinga, who joined Sekhukhune United recently.
The Polokwane City duo of Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi are the high-profile names who can make a move in this window. We look at a few other players who can move.
Oswin Appollis, Polokwane City
Appollis, 23, has been on the radar of many clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and unnamed teams from North Africa. However, it looks like the Buccaneers are favourites to land his signature and beat their rivals. With Monnapule Saleng looking unsettled at the moment, it is believed that Appollis could replace him at the club.
He was on the brink of joining Algerian giants MC Alger in the first transfer window of the current season.
Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City
Matuludi, 25, is believed to have attracted interest from both Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates, with the Buccaneers understood to have an upper hand for his signature.
The defender has been outstanding for Rise and Shine since last season and was even called up for Bafana Bafana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan last year.
Jayden Adams, Stellenbosch
Adams, 23, was close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns in the last transfer window but the deal fell through after the two clubs could not agree on a fee.
And this window could see him make a move with Pirates also believed to be keeping an eye on the Bafana attacking midfielder.
Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns
Sowetan has established that Mdunyelwa could be loaned to Chippa United as competition has been tough for him at Sundowns. The 25-year-old has made three appearances in all competitions for the club, two as a substitute and one as a starter.
Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs
Kwinika is yet to appear for Chiefs this season with coach Nasreddine Nabi preferring Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in the heart of the defence. There could be a chance that he may go on loan to get some game time.
