There's no bad blood between me and Ertugral – Mkhize

Skipper insists he's moved past Pirates sidelining

08 January 2025 - 08:15
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Thamsanqa Mkhize (captain) during the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and AmaZulu FC at Cape Town Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize insists there are no issues between him and coach Muhsin Ertugral and emphasised that they enjoy a good working relationship.

The duo shared a strained relationship in the past in their time together at Golden Arrows in 2013, leading to the defender leaving the club and joining Maritzburg United.

Mkhize then moved to Orlando Pirates in 2016, but it was alleged to have been blocked by Ertugral, who was a coach at the time and saw his contract terminated. Now the two have reunited at the Citizens after Ertugral replaced Eric Tinkler as the coach.

“There are no issues between me and the coach. We are professionals, we are just doing our jobs,” Mkhize told Sowetan yesterday.

“I'm fortunate enough that I also worked under Muhsin at Arrows. Since he has been employed by Cape Town City, it's a good thing. For me, what I need to do is apply myself and work hard.

“Whatever happened at Pirates back then, I don't know. The only thing I was told was that I was not on the coach's list that would go into the camp. That's all I know and I have moved past that and don't want to dwell on that.”

Mkhize is now gearing up for a tougher assignment when they host Pirates at Cape Town Stadium after their hard-fought 1-0 league victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

“We are expecting a tough game against Pirates. I rate them highly because they have been doing well with the coach [Jose Riveiro], the players have been gelling and have been together for a long time,” he said.

“The win against Chiefs also helped the club a lot. It was the first game for the coach and to come in and get a positive result boosted the mood of the club.

“We are hoping to continue with getting positive results and doing well in the league. As much as we know it is not going to be an easy one, we are playing at home and we just have to make sure we follow the coach's instructions.”

Fixtures

Today: CPT City v Pirates, Cape Town (7.30pm); Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).

Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Gallants v CPT City, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune (5.45pm).

