Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has conceded that it was a worrying factor that Amakhosi are already 15 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, suggesting they envy such a big lead.
Chiefs, who've won just four of their 11 league fixtures so far with four defeats and three draws, host Stellenbosch in what will only be their second league game at FNB Stadium this season on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“Of course it's a worrying factor that we are behind with so many points. Obviously, as Kaizer Chiefs you want to be on top, you want to be the ones having this kind of lead,'' Bvuma said during a media open-day at Naturena on Tuesday.
“Yes, things have not been well and we obviously don't have those numbers [referring to Sundowns' point tally] right now to be up there but we are very much aware of that and we will definitely work hard and try to accumulate points and see where we get.”
According to Bvuma, Chiefs aim to win on Wednesday night to commemorate their 55th birthday, which was Tuesday. The Chiefs keeper termed tonight's game “big”, insisting they were concentrating on what they can offer rather than looking at Stellies' great form of late.
Chiefs aim to toast 55th
Bvuma adamant they'll beatStellies to celebrate team’s milestone in style
“Today [yesterday] is the team's 55th birthday and we have a game tomorrow [today], so for us as players I believe this can be a birthday present, winning tomorrow's game,'' the Amakhosi keeper said.
“It's a big game against Stellenbosch who are doing very well for themselves. We are aware of what they've been doing as a team but we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure that we come out with our A game. I believe we are going to get a good result.”
Despite their slow start to the campaign, Bvuma is adamant that they are improving under the new technical team led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.
“We are definitely making progress under coach Nabi in terms of the way we are playing...you can see that we've improved a lot compared to the previous seasons. We are playing well as a team...we're doing very well, yes the results are not coming our way but that doesn't mean there's no progress,'' Bvuma said.
