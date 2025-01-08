After keeping clean sheets in their previous two matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, Ofori has credited the whole team and said they will need to show the same attitude against Babina Noko.
AmaZulu aim for top eight spot
Ofori says clean sheet is vital against Sekhukhune
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
After they turned their Betway Premiership campaign around after a rocky start, there is a belief in the AmaZulu camp that they can now finish in the top eight this season.
Usuthu can move to the top eight bracket should they win against Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium this evening at 7.30pm.
After four victories under co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who replaced Pablo Franco in October, they have climbed to 12th in the table.
Usuthu goalkeeper Richard Ofori said they know the importance of winning the game tonight to move to the top eight.
“Our game against Sekhukhune is going to be tough. We know every opponent that we play. Every team is doing well because they are fighting [to improve] their positions,” Ofori told the club media department.
“But we believe in ourselves and we trust the process. I think we are improving and we are doing more positive things in the game, so we keep on believing and we will make sure that we take all the three points.”
After keeping clean sheets in their previous two matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, Ofori has credited the whole team and said they will need to show the same attitude against Babina Noko.
“The clean sheets are for the whole team because we have been fighting, at the beginning of the season, for how the whole team will keep their focus high by not conceding,” he said.
“So, it is for the whole team and the tactical team. We keep on moving as a team and if anything comes we take it as one family.”
Meanwhile, co-coach Vilakazi said after playing to a goalless draw with Arrows in their last match, they must redeem themselves tonight.
“We are hoping for the best in making sure we grind for the results. We come from a game where we expected three points but it was not meant to be,” Vilakazi said.
“It was a derby and those matches are a little bit difficult but we are looking forward to facing Sekhukhune on Wednesday.
“We were supposed to find ourselves in the top eight had we won against Arrows but it was not meant to be. We have another opportunity to redeem ourselves and get into a decent position.
“We still believe we will finish strong and we are looking forward to making sure we achieve that.”
