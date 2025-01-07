The 65-year-old said it was easy for him because he has been at the club for a while serving as a technical director before.
Fixtures
Wednesday: CPT City v Pirates, Cape Town (7.30pm); Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).
Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Gallants v CPT City, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay, (5.45pm).
Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune (5.45pm).
'We played as a collective to beat Chiefs'
Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral impressed by players' performance
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images
Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral has revealed that the squad needed confidence and to work as a collective to change things around.
Ertugral began his tenure as the Citizens coach with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday after he took over from Eric Tinkler last month.
Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal in the first half to hand City all three points, and Ertugral was satisfied with what he saw from his players.
“You can change a lot in three days, the collectiveness, the belief in themselves that it worked in the training session very well and they loved it,” Ertugral told the media after the match.
“So, that interchange was good. That freedom in certain aspects has to be there. This team was always in the top five, so I had a little bit of motivation and self-belief which I knew that we needed to work on.
“We also need to work more on entries. The playing pattern was not important.”
Ertugral will be looking to make it two consecutive wins when they host Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
