Chiefs centre-back Ditlhokwe not carried away by more game time

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has downplayed his recent reintegration into the team after struggling for game time at the start of the season, insisting he always puts the team first.
New coach Nasreddine Nabi has been preferring fellow newcomers Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley as his first choice centre-backs, leaving Ditlhokwe fourth in the centre-back pecking order as Given Msimango has always stepped up as a third-choice.
Ditlhokwe has started Chiefs' last three league games, albeit at left-back, thanks to the unavailability of first-choice left-back Bradley Cross, who is sidelined by an injury. Cross returned in Chiefs' last game, a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Sunday, replacing Ditlhokwe in the 70th minute.
"You can say that I am finally finding my feet again in the team but I think it's not all about a player but it's about the team and how the team performs,'' Ditlhokwe said during Chiefs' media open-day at Naturena on a rainy Tuesday morning.
"I am still working hard to help the team do well. If you focus more on yourself as a player, that means you're selfish. At the end of the day I am a Chiefs player and Chiefs come first.''
Having kept one league clean sheet thus far this season, Ditlhokwe agrees that it is not good to be always leaking goals, having already let in a whopping 14 goals in 11 Betway Premiership games.
"Obviously it's not a good thing to always concede in each and every game as a defender. As a defender, keeping a clean sheet is like scoring a goal. We always watch videos to see where we get it wrong and we will rectify it,'' the Chiefs defender said.
It remains to be seen whether Nabi will stick with Ditlhokwe at left-back or he will resort to Cross when Chiefs host Stellenbosch in the league at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
